Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Boosted by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 43,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

PSA stock opened at $204.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $3,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/public-storage-psa-holdings-boosted-by-worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.