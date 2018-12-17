Putnam Investments LLC Has $31.91 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $100,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 875.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,812. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

