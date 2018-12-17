Putnam Investments LLC Has $43.76 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $43,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.55. 8,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,377. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.00 and a 52 week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $216,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,616 shares of company stock valued at $917,988. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

