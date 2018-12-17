Putnam Investments LLC Sells 161,586 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,586 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $48,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Godaddy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $41,973.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $27,227.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,761 shares of company stock worth $8,462,996. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

