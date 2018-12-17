PVH (PVH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.10.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $92.73 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in PVH by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 219,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PVH by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.