Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for SPX Corp Issued By William Blair (SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SPXC stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SPX has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPX by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

