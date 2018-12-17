Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.34 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 585,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 300,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 356,452 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,074,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

