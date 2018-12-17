QCR (QCRH) vs. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Head to Head Analysis

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QCR alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QCR and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 6 0 3.00 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 3 0 2.60

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.66%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus price target of $35.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QCR and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $166.00 million 3.18 $35.70 million $2.66 12.68 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $81.41 million 5.71 $15.96 million $1.56 17.54

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD). QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. QCR pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.46% 10.87% 0.99% Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 20.78% 10.63% 1.18%

Summary

QCR beats Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 28 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's, Montgomery, Frederick, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.