Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives $80.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $119,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,154. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

