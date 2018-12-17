Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 48.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $357,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.50. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quad/Graphics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

