Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 839,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

