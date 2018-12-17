QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 513,352 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $470,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 383,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $524,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,283. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

