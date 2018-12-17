Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 205,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

