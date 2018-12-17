Quotient (XQN) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Quotient has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quotient coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quotient Profile

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

