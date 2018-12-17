Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $157,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 31,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $979,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equifax by 25.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5,727.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 932,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,737,000 after acquiring an additional 916,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.54 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-purchases-1304-shares-of-equifax-inc-efx.html.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.