Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 9,685 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $127,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Shares of CF opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -168.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

