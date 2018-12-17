Range Resources (RRC) Trading Down 1.1%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.61. 550,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,445,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Range Resources by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

