Rawcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Rawcoin has a market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rawcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rawcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including $34.02, $30.61, $7.68 and $24.74.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rawcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.02273035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00144148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00183605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.09 or 0.10889210 BTC.

About Rawcoin

Rawcoin (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $106.02, $48.30, $5.64, $7.13, $30.61, $76.02, $20.30, $18.42, $24.74, $34.02, $7.68 and $69.97. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rawcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rawcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.