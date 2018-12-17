Raymond James (RJF) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Raymond James worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Raymond James by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,759,000 after buying an additional 634,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

