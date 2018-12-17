Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IBM (IBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) recently:

12/17/2018 – IBM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/11/2018 – IBM is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – IBM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2018 – IBM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – IBM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – IBM was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – IBM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – IBM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – IBM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBM reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results. Although earnings increased driven by improving operating efficiency, cost cutting and lower share count, revenues decreased due to weak performances from the cognitive solutions and technology & cloud platforms. Storage hardware segment also disappointed as revenues declined amid intensifying competition. We believe the strategic imperatives will take some more time to report meaningful growth and offset weakness in the traditional business. IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud continues to hurt the stock, which has underperformed the industry in the past year. However, IBM’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics bodes well for investors.”

10/18/2018 – IBM was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.10. 7,345,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. IBM has a 52-week low of $114.09 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in IBM by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,649,000 after buying an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in IBM by 214.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 766,478 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in IBM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IBM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

