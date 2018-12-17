Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Stock

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,194,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,069. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $102.51.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

