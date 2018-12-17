Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $628,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,894,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TEAM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/redhawk-wealth-advisors-inc-takes-628000-position-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.