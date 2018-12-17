Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 153,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

