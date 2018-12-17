Redrow (RDW) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 662 ($8.65) target price for the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 672 ($8.78) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 679.44 ($8.88).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.11) on Thursday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

