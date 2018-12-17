Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,911 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.49% of Progress Software worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,552,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PRGS opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

