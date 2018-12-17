REPO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,564.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $18,564.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.02287906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00142414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00182863 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029428 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029354 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.