Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/5/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific is being aided by the upbeat freight scenario as bulk of its revenues are derived from this source. Freight revenues have increased 10.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2018. Strong freight revenues are expected to boost top line results in the final quarter of 2018 as well. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are impressive. We are also encouraged by the agreements reached by the company this year with various labor groups. On the flip side, high operating expenses have been hurting the company for quite some time and expected to dent bottom-line growth in the final quarter as well. The company's high debt levels add to the woes. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

12/3/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/3/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $245.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was given a new $236.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE CP traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,813. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 137,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.