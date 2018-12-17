Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $9.56 Million in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stock

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. United Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.61. 37,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/resources-management-corp-ct-adv-invests-9-56-million-in-united-technologies-co-utx-stock.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.