Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases Shares of 15,972 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.29. 904,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,739. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

