Rev Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

NYSE REVG opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $606.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.50. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

