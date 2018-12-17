Reviewing CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) & BSQUARE (BSQR)

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BSQUARE does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CIELO S A/S and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIELO S A/S and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.64 billion 1.75 $1.27 billion N/A N/A BSQUARE $80.81 million 0.33 -$9.05 million N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 33.30% 23.01% 4.21% BSQUARE -16.35% -45.12% -28.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; software integration on remote devices; training; and management of customer cloud deployments hosting DataV software. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

