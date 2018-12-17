Reviewing Cool (IFON) & RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA)

Cool (NASDAQ:IFON) and RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Cool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and RADA Electronic Ind.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Ind. $26.18 million 3.75 $2.23 million N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cool and RADA Electronic Ind., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Ind. 0 0 1 0 3.00

RADA Electronic Ind. has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given RADA Electronic Ind.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Ind. is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and RADA Electronic Ind.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Ind. 2.80% 1.55% 1.27%

Summary

RADA Electronic Ind. beats Cool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

InfoSonics Corporation manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and DRS and SAZE Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

