Reviewing Emmis Communications (EMMS) and CUR Media (CURM)

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Emmis Communications and CUR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emmis Communications and CUR Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.33 $82.12 million N/A N/A CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emmis Communications and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74% CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15%

Risk & Volatility

Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUR Media has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emmis Communications beats CUR Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.