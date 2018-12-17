Reviewing Medical Properties Trust (MPW) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $704.74 million 8.73 $289.79 million $1.35 12.48 National Storage Affiliates Trust $268.13 million 6.17 $2.96 million $1.24 23.59

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 124.88% 9.06% 4.06% National Storage Affiliates Trust 5.37% 1.48% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.79, indicating a potential downside of 12.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the U.S. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

