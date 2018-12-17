Reviewing MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) and Ryerson (RYI)

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Ryerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryerson 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ryerson has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than MITSUBISHI CORP/S.

Dividends

MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ryerson does not pay a dividend. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80% Ryerson 2.60% 101.73% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Ryerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.63 $5.05 billion $6.51 8.47 Ryerson $3.36 billion 0.08 $17.10 million $0.37 19.35

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson. MITSUBISHI CORP/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryerson beats MITSUBISHI CORP/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing. It also provides various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to-length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, punching, rolling, sawing, scribing, shearing, slitting, stamping, tapping, threading, welding, or other techniques to process materials. The company serves various industries, including commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durable equipment, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agricultural equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

