Reviewing QS Energy (QSEP) and National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and National-Oilwell Varco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34% National-Oilwell Varco -0.71% -0.41% -0.29%

Volatility & Risk

QS Energy has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National-Oilwell Varco has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of QS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QS Energy and National-Oilwell Varco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 460.50 -$4.83 million N/A N/A National-Oilwell Varco $7.30 billion 1.38 -$237.00 million ($0.42) -62.74

QS Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National-Oilwell Varco.

Dividends

National-Oilwell Varco pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. QS Energy does not pay a dividend. National-Oilwell Varco pays out -47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QS Energy and National-Oilwell Varco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A National-Oilwell Varco 3 13 9 0 2.24

National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus target price of $42.41, suggesting a potential upside of 60.95%. Given National-Oilwell Varco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National-Oilwell Varco is more favorable than QS Energy.

Summary

National-Oilwell Varco beats QS Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling and completion fluids, data acquisition and analytics, water management solutions, managed-pressure-drilling systems, and wellsite logistics solutions; tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services; and power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits The Completion & Production Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units and tools; composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and floating production systems and subsea production technologies. The Rig Technologies segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components It provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment, including blowout preventers; power transmission systems comprising drives and generators; and rig instrumentation and control systems. This segment also offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field, and training services. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

