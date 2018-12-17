Reviewing Qualys (QLYS) & NCC Group (NCCGF)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 6 9 0 2.60 NCC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys presently has a consensus target price of $88.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than NCC Group.

Risk and Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 17.10% 14.18% 9.09% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualys and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $230.83 million 13.64 $40.44 million $0.90 88.82 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualys beats NCC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

