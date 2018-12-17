REX American Resources (REX) versus OriginClear (OCLN) Financial Survey

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 10.28% 8.06% 7.39% OriginClear -40.45% N/A -302.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $452.59 million 0.94 $39.70 million N/A N/A OriginClear $3.35 million 0.59 -$5.23 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Volatility and Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of -2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

REX American Resources beats OriginClear on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated wastewater treatment products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

