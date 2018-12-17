Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,174,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,428,000 after buying an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,280,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after buying an additional 1,039,257 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,253,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 81,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

