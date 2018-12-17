Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,134 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Kadant worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE KAI opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $972.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

