Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $224,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

RRR stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

