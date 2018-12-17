Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 396,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 320,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.