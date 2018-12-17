Riverhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,863,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200,309 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,243 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,799,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500,007 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 40.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,603,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,859,000 after acquiring an additional 436,819 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

HBI stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $147,359.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,162.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 and sold 62,803 shares worth $967,971. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/riverhead-capital-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.