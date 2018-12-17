Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $20.17 Million Stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,213,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd makes up 1.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 924,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 20,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,050. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

