RLI Corp. (RLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to post sales of $217.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.03 million. RLI posted sales of $202.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $849.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.90 million to $851.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $896.99 million, with estimates ranging from $888.80 million to $905.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RLI by 58.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 184.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 2,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.15. RLI has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

