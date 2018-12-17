Robert R. Hammond Sells 1,625 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Stock

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $66,511.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.65. 362,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $986,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 96.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 85,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

