Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rolls-Royce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Rolls-Royce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RYCEY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

