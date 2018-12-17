Roofs (ROOFS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Roofs has a market cap of $16,758.00 and $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roofs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.02272880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00142391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00183228 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Roofs Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official website for Roofs is www.roofs.business. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9. The official message board for Roofs is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0.

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roofs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

