Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 87.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $2,801,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $79.21 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

