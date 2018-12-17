Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $82.22 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,053,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,216,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 107.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 179,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,884 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-takes-82-22-million-position-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.